HENDERSON COUNTY,NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A school employee and her husband, a registered sex offender, have been arrested after he was seen on school campus, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they were notified by Henderson County Public School officials that Maria Edina Walker's husband Jeffery Lynn Walker was seen on the campus of Flat Rock Middle School.
Walker is a registered sex offender and it is illegal for him to be on school property at any time.
According to deputies, upon receiving this information the school system the Henderson County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into this incident.
The two were arrested and charged with the following:
Jeffrey Walker, 46, is charged with two counts of felony sex offender unlawfully on premises with a $50,000 bond. Walker has an out-of-state conviction of second degree sexual assault of am minor from Florida.
Maria Walker, 50, is charged with two counts of felony aid and abet sex offender unlawfully on premises with a $30,000 bond.
The two are scheduled to appear in Henderson County District Court on Friday, Dec. 17.
Molly McGowan Gorsuch with HCPS released the following statement:
It is illegal for a registered sex offender to be on school property at any time, and Ms. Walker’s actions were grossly inappropriate and inexcusable. We immediately terminated Maria Walker from employment for her actions, which are a violation of state law and Board policy.
We are aware that law enforcement criminally charged both Jeffery and Maria Walker based on their investigation yesterday.
We will continue to investigate this matter to ensure the safety of all Flat Rock Middle students and staff.
HCPS has terminated Maria Walker.
