TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest High School football game against Walhalla has been postponed after three TRHS players tested positive for COVID-19, Greenville County Schools announced.
The school district said 2 varsity and 1 JV player tested positive and 2 additional players (1 varsity and 1 JV) are awaiting test results.
Friday’s home game at Travelers Rest High will be rescheduled at a later date.
Thursday's junior varsity game at Walhalla has been canceled.
The TRHS football program has temporarily suspended all practices as well.
