GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a passenger was killed in a crash in Greenville County, early Saturday morning. Later that day, we learned the victim was a junior at Travelers Rest High School.
According to troopers, at approximately 2 a.m. on McElhaney Road near Settlement Road a vehicle traveling west went off the right side of the road, came back on the roadway crossing the center line and then ran off the left side striking a tree.
Highway patrol said the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital where the passenger later died. The coroner's office identified him as 16-year-old Caleb Lowell of Greenville.
We received word that the passenger who died was a student in the Greenville County Schools district. Tim Waller, media relations director for the district, confirmed Lowell was a junior at Travelers Rest HS. A voicemail from principal Daniel Bruce was sent to parents Saturday afternoon, confirming Caleb's passing and saying that grief counselors would be available on Monday at the school. The voicemail we received also indicated another student, also a junior, was the driver and remains in the hospital.
Troopers also mentioned both occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.
