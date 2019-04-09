CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Cherokee County School District 5 will be saying goodbye to one of its middle schools at the end of the 2018-2019 school year after the school board deemed it "beyond reasonable repair."
According to District 5 Trustee RJ Holly, the school board made the decision Monday evening to close Granard Middle School citing growing structural and environmental deficiencies.
"Previous administrations and boards could have dealt with the issues years before they became critical but their negligence caused this board to deal with this safety issue," said Holly in a Facebook post.
The students attending Granard will be consolidated into Gaffney and Ewing Middle Schools to start the next school year.
Holly said the decision was inevitable, but tough to make all the same.
"The safety of the students and teachers are the district's top priority," he said. "Let's move forward together."
FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district for a statement on the decision.
