GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood 50 Schools took to social media Monday to say that two of their schools were on lockout after they say gunshots were heard in the area. 

According to a tweet, the district says law enforcement was on scene of Merrywood Elementary and Northside Middle School. 

They say that though officials found nothing out of the ordinary, they will remain at Merrywood to help with dismissal. 

