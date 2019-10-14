GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood 50 Schools took to social media Monday to say that two of their schools were on lockout after they say gunshots were heard in the area.
According to a tweet, the district says law enforcement was on scene of Merrywood Elementary and Northside Middle School.
Merrywood Elementary and Northside Middle School are currently on a lockout due to hearing gunshots in the area. Law enforcement is on the scene at both schools and has found nothing out of the ordinary. As a precaution, law enforcement is assisting Merrywood w/ dismissal. pic.twitter.com/jEZtJA8PhZ— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) October 14, 2019
They say that though officials found nothing out of the ordinary, they will remain at Merrywood to help with dismissal.
