MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools confirmed two elementary students have been self-quarantined after their father cleaned the computer of a person who's been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Monday, the district said the two students attend Mauldin Elementary School. Their father, who works for an Upstate company, recently cleaned the computer of one of his coworkers who has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Officials say neither the children, or their father, have shown any signs of respiratory symptoms thus far.
The children were instructed to stay home, and an additional cleaning crew was dispatched Sunday to the elementary school to wipe down hard surfaces throughout the building.
Officials ensure the public that these measures are out of extreme precaution, as there are currently no known cases of the virus in any Greenville County School.
Parents of Mauldin Elementary students have been notified of the situation.
"We are asking everyone—students, teachers and parents—that if someone in your family has been told by their company to self-quarantine over coronavirus fears to stay home as well and notify your principal immediately," said the district.
The district says they continue to stay in close contact with DHEC and the CDC as officials monitor two positive cases of coronavirus and five presumptive cases in the state.
Officials say there are several degrees of separation between the students and their father's coworker who tested positive.
