ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - McCants Middle School is on a lockdown after a threat was called into the school Thursday morning, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Officers said the school received a call just before 9 a.m. regarding a threat to the school. The School Resource Officer was on campus administration placed the school on lockdown.
Patrol officers responded to the area and checked the perimeter for suspicious persons or activity, according to the department.
Anderson County School District Five said extra law enforcement has been added to the property as a precaution.
Police said at this time, the Criminal Investigations Division is following up on the threat by phone.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
