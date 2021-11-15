GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school Monday morning, according to Greenville County School (GCS) official Tim Waller.
Waller says a school resource office and school administration at Hughes Academy isolated the student after they received a tip saying the student was in possession of a weapon.
We're told school officials took possession of the gun and the student was taken into custody. Expulsion was also recommended.
Waller said no threat was ever made against our students or staff.
As a precaution, extra district personnel will be on campus, per district protocol, according to Waller.
