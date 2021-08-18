GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville teacher has been put on leave after she was arrested, according to Greenville County Schools.
Candice Roberts was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Roberts is a second-grade teacher at AJ Whittenberg Elementary School.
We’re still working to gather more information.
MORE NEWS: Masks now required at Greenville Technical College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.