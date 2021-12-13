ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools voted to close Asheville Primary School during a Board of Education meeting on Monday night, according to a release from the district.
The district says that the decision came down to a 3 to 2 vote, as the school will shut its doors beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
Students currently attending Asheville Primary will be able to enroll in a new school before the district's early enrollment period in February, according to the release.
More information on the future enrollment process will come from the district's Academic and Program Support Coordinator, Tanya Presha, Asheville City Schools says.
All staff members at Asheville Primary will remain as employees within the district, the release says.
District Superintended Dr. Gene Freeman released a statement on the decision.
"What makes Asheville City Schools great, isn’t a building. It’s the staff, teachers and what we’re able to offer our students. Regardless of which elementary school your family selects, I’m confident your child will receive a warm welcome in a loving, supportive, academically-rich environment. We’re fortunate that all our elementary schools offer art, music, physical education, enrichment opportunities and outstanding student support staff."
MORE NEWS: CCES fifth and sixth-graders pack meals to feed over 14,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.