ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Anderson County District Five said Westside High School was on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning.
Kyle Newton, the district’s spokesman, said Anderson County deputies were investigating at the school after a bomb threat was posted online.
Our crew at the scene saw deputies and K-9s outside the school.
The Anderson County Sheriff's office said the building has been secured and deputies were searching the school for any signs of a real threat.
Below is the full statement from Special Operations Captain Ross Brown:
"The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a bomb threat at Westside High School on December 17, 2019 at approximately 8:53 am. ACSO Deputies and Bomb Squad, along with Clemson University PD, SLED, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately and secured the location. A search of the school is ongoing at this time and the students are being moved until their respected building has been cleared."
