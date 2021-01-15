PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County school district said Friday that a woman killed when her CR-V was hit by a pickup truck worked as a school bus driver.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 2:14 p.m. along SC-186 near Rhymes Lane, three miles north of Pickens. Troopers say the a 2001 Honda CR-V was traveling east on the highway while the driver of a 2008 Toyota Tundra traveling south on Rhymes Lane. Per troopers, the driver of the Tundra disregarded a stop sign, hitting the CR-V on the driver's side. This caused the CR-V to overturn and eject the driver from the SUV.
The driver of the CR-V was not wearing a seat belt and passed away on scene.
On Friday, the coroner identified the deceased as Treasa Carol Norton, 56, of Marietta.
Norton worked as a school bus driver and was fondly known as "Miss Treasa" by the students she served.
The school district released this statement on her passing:
We are devastated to learn of the passing of Treasa Norton. She was a bus driver, faithfully meeting the needs of students in the Pickens attendance area. "Miss Treasa," as she was known to the students on her route, will be remembered as a heroic front line worker, providing an essential service with a positive attitude for children.
Treasa served our students for many years; Coordinator of Transportation, Aaron Boyles, noted that the first kindergarteners who rode her bus will be seniors this year. Pickens Bus Office Supervisor Cindy Franks said of Treasa, "I think what I admired most about her was her honesty. You always knew where you stood with her. She was very devoted to her husband, Freddie. She was our friend, and she will be deeply missed."
The Tundra driver was wearing a seat belt and transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle, per troopers.
