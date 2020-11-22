ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson District One says an 8th grade student at Wren Middle School suddenly passed away recently.
Assistant superintendent Jane Harrison confirmed to FOX Carolina the unnamed female student suffered a heart issue that lead to a seizure, along with oxygen deprivation for 25 minutes. Harrison says the student's death is saddening, describing the student as a vibrant person.
Counselors will be available for students and staff on Monday morning.
