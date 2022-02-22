GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office dive team is on scene of an investigation Tuesday.
The Sheriff's Office said divers were assisting Clemson Police Department at Pine Grove Lake near Lakecrest Apartments.
According to dispatchers, they are searching for items connected to an old case.
The Clemson Police Department said a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation may have discarded evidence in the pond.
They are not yet releasing what is being searched for or which case is involved.
