ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch said crews are currently working to get a vehicle out of Lake Harwell.
The call came in at 9:45 a.m. for a vehicle in the water at White City Park Bridge and Centerville Road in Anderson, according to dispatch.
Anderson County Sheriff JT Foster said whether or not the vehicle is unoccupied cannot be determined until the vehicle is pulled to the shore.
This is all the information that we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Police search for man after homeowner finds him inside home with stolen items
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.