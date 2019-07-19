COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A divided University of South Carolina board of trustees voted Friday to hire Robert Caslen as its next president, media outlets report.
Gov. Henry McMaster was pushing for the meeting to elect retired Army three star general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen as the University of South Carolina's new leader.
Gov. McMaster released a statement on the vote:
"The selection of General Robert Caslen as the next president of the University of South Carolina is a positive and transformative step forward for the future of the university and the state. I am confident that every student, alumnus, faculty member and citizen of this state will benefit from his superior leadership, vision and direction, which he has demonstrated throughout his remarkable career."
Trustees considered Carlen and three other finalists at an April meeting, but instead voted unanimously to continue the process and name an interim president after student protests and faculty complaints.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Sudden vote in presidential search splits SC flagship school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.