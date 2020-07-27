Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a man using DNA evidence, linking him to two break-ins in late 2019.
Deputies tell us 33-year-old James Robert Littrell of Marion is responsible for two break-ins at the Nebo Space Center. The first occurred on October 29,2019 and the second on November 3, 2019.
In the first break-in, deputies say Littrell broke into a storage trailer stealing step ladders, four ladder jacks, and air compressor and tools.
In the second theft, the sheriff's office says Littrell broke into a pontoon boat and took fishing gear, scuba gear, knives and batteries.
Detectives say DNA left behind at one of the crimes, led deputies to arrest Littrell.
He's charged with breaking and entering a trailer, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and injury to personal property.
