ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to several charges, including rape, after DNA evidence pinned him as the suspect in a 2012 robbery.
According to a press release, on July 31, 2012, an unknown person broke into a victim's apartment. The victim told authorities the suspect raped and assaulted her by strangulation upon entry.
The release then says the suspect demanded the woman's property, including her ATM card and PIN number.
Officials say the victim told responding investigators that the suspect smoked a cigarette while inside her apartment - and left the butt.
Investigators collected the cigarette butt and submitted it to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing.
Over three years later, on November 13, 2015, detectives said they received a notification of a CODIS hit that identified the suspect as Kajuan Lewis Spencer.
Spencer was subsequently arrested, and confessed to burglary, rape, robbery and assault. He was 15 at the time of the crime.
“DNA evidence is one of the most powerful tools possessed by today’s sex crimes investigators. Because it is so compelling, the presence of DNA evidence can tip the scales of justice in favor of victims. As this case demonstrates, we stand ready to use this valuable evidence to prosecute predatory sex offenders and bring them to justice,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.
After pleading guilty to second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, common law robbery, first-degree burglary and assault by strangulation, Spencer was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.