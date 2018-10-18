ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - DNA home testing kits are growing in popularity, as people want to know more about themselves. But it's also connecting people in new ways.
In fact, some people are finding out about biological relatives they never knew existed. And for a 12-year-old Asheville girl adopted as a baby, taking a 23andMe genetic test three years ago has led her to her first cousin, thousands of miles away.
Ayden Stewart was adopted from China when she was just nine months old. Her mom Amie has been very open about the process, but still, no one knew much about Ayden's biological relatives.
Then a few years ago, Amie ordered the test kit for her daughter to learn about her heritage.
Three years went by, with only a few distant matches.
Then, an email last fall.
Amie Bankes, Ayden’s mom tells us, “Then I got an email one day from Ava herself who had just gotten her results back. And because Ayden had been in the database she reached out to us, to say ‘Hey we're first cousins.’”
Ayden says, “I was really, really excited, that was really cool news.”
They discovered Ayden's cousin Ava lived in Portland, Oregon. The girls were only a year apart in age, and shockingly, had even been in the same orphanage in China. They started talking and writing letters and then an in-person meet up was planned.
Amie said, “It was very clear from shortly after we met them that they would be in contact, I’m certain, for the rest of their lives.”
The two families spent a week together in Portland last August, and it went better than anyone could have hoped for.
Ayden said, “We had a big bonding experience when we went paddle boarding. We were out on a paddle board together and we were just laying there talking for hours, that was my favorite part.”
The girls still talk and have plans to see each other again soon. Ayden tells us she's so happy to have made the DNA connection.
