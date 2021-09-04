ANDERSON COUNTY (FOX CAROLINA) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run boating accident on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
According to Greg Lucas, Media Relations Coordinator for DNR, two pontoon boats collided near Six & Twenty Creek on Lake Hartwell at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lucas says the operator of a pontoon boat was taken to AnMed and had surgery for a fractured arm.
The operator of the other pontoon left the scene.
According to Lucas, this incident is a hit-and-run, and the person at a minimum will face charges of failure to render aid.
This accident is still under investigation.
