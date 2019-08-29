OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources said a motor boat owner has been cited after his 23-foot boat struck a pontoon boat Wednesday night on Lake Keowee.
Fire Chief Charlie King says the accident happened in an area of the lake off Sugar Valley Road around 9:10 p.m.
One boat completely sank, while the other was thankfully able to make it to shore. King says everyone involved was able to get on the surviving boat.
Three people were treated for minor injuries.
Greg Lucas with DNR said the motor boat was trying to make it to an island but ended up sinking.
The pontoon boat picked up the owner of the sinking boat and made it to shore.
Lucas said the motor boat owner was charged with negligent boat operation and will be responsible for recovering his boat from the lake.
