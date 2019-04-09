MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said a citation was issued after a decapitated alligator carcass was found in a creek near Shem Creek boat landing in Mount Pleasant.
DNR investigators said the alligator carcass was from an animal that had been legally killed by a professional wildlife control operator under who had a "nuisance alligator" depredation permit.
The permit requires that “the animal's remains be disposed of in a legal manner and specifically exclude disposal by placing in public waterways,” DNR said in an emailed statement.
DNR said the alligator hunter saw the media coverage of the kill and was “forthcoming and cooperative” about leaving the gator in the creek.
“The individual was written a ticket for littering, as well as a warning ticket for violating the regulations regarding the disposal of alligators taken under the permit program,” DNR said.
