ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it received a call for a boat on fire on Lake Hartwell at around 12:59 Sunday afternoon.
DNR says that they were called to assist the Anderson County Sheriff's Office during on this call.
No injuries are reported in relation with this incident, the department says.
A cause of the fire has not yet been found, according to DNR.
