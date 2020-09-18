GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the SC Department of Natural Resources confirmed Friday that an elk from the herd in Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been visiting Greenville County.
FOX Carolina reached out to DNR after receiving a photo of the animal that a concerned viewer snapped in the northern part of Greenville County.
Below is what Greg Lucas, DNR spokesperson, had to say about the animal:
"That is indeed an elk. It is part of the herd from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and it has crossed over from North Carolina to South Carolina. The harness is a GPS radio collar. It’s been with us for about two weeks. It’s hanging out in the Greenville Watershed, but it keeps popping up in various places. That elk herd is a partnership between the National Park Service and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. They are not going to intervene unless the elk gets in an urban situation and endangers people and/or itself. We are hoping it will go back to North Carolina!
SCDNR is not currently trying to establish an elk population. We once had elk in South Carolina, but they disappeared many years ago, probably in the 1800s, due to overhunting and habitat destruction. It is illegal to shoot (an elk) in South Carolina, and I don’t know the exact fines and punishment, but it would be severe."
Lucas said another elk from the herd in North Carolina moved to South Carolina about seven years ago. That animal was eventually relocated to the zoo at Patriots Point in Charleston.
