COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DNR is reminding hunters to order deer tags for the deer hunting season.
DNR said the 2020 deer season is underway in Game Zones 3 & 4 and soon to begin in Game Zones 1 & 2. The agency said most hunters should have already ordered or received the tags necessary to legally hunt deer this year. Pre-ordered tags began being mailed in late July/early August.
However, hunters who still need to order tags, or who have not yet received a set of base tags that were requested, can call the SCDNR's Columbia Licensing Office at (803) 734-3833.
DNR said South Carolina deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license, or sportsman license that was valid on August 15 should have automatically received a base set of deer tags in the mail. Lifetime, Senior, Gratis, and Catawba license holders that requested deer tags last year should have automatically received a free base set of tags also. Youth and Disability license holders must still request their free base set of tags.
Additional tags can also be purchased at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html.
