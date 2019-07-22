LAKE WATEREE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Monday dive teams SCDNR were currently searching Lake Wateree for a missing boater.
SCDNR said their officers called to Lake Wateree shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a woman jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced. The boat, carrying several people, was drifting.
The search was postponed Monday at 1 a.m., and resumed at 7 a.m.
Lake Wateree is one of South Carolina’s oldest man-made lakes, per SCIWAY. The 13,250-acre lake was created by damming the Wateree River in 1920. The lake is owned and managed by Duke Energy.
