ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the SC Department of Natural Resources said Friday four juveniles were charged with multiple offenses after animal carcasses were placed in the front yard of a home in Abbeville.
Greg Lucas with SC DNR said the charges include night hunting (in which a rabbit was slain), road hunting, shining, four counts of possession of untagged deer (one for each deer killed), trespassing, and littering.
“They are juveniles, were petitioned through the Department of Juvenile Justice, and their cases will be handled in Abbeville County Family Court,” Lucas stated in an e-mail.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Abbeville County School District for additional details.
