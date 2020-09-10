COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that there have been eight additional sightings of the non-native black and white Tegu lizards since the invasive reptile was first found in the state in August.
The first animal was found in Lexington County. Since then, five of the sightings were from Lexington and Richland counties, two from Berkeley County, and one from Greenville County. Of these, five tegus have been successfully removed from the wild, DNR said.
Black and white tegu populations have previously been observed in Georgia and Florida, and DNR said the lizards may be destructive to native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species like the state-endangered gopher tortoise.
“The number and distribution of black and white tegu reports in just a few weeks is concerning. Documented sightings come from as far north as Greenville county and as far south as Berkeley county,” said State Herpetologist Andrew Grosse in a news release. “The individuals removed measured between 2 and 3 feet long and consisted of both females and males. Necropsies show the tegus have all been scavenging native plants and animals, including toads, various insects and muscadines. This indicates these individuals are wild, free roaming and foraging opportunistically. It is important that this species does not establish in our state.”
DNR asks members of the public to report any sightings of wild tegus to the department.
Since the first sighting in late August, SNR said tey have received more than 80 reports of possible tegus in the state and are continuing to investigate many of those cases.
If you see one, please report the sighting to Andrew Grosse, grossea@dnr.sc.gov. When possible, please submit a photo, location, and time and date the reptile was seen.
DNR said these animals are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations and should be removed from the wild.
The lizards are native to South America, weigh up to 10 pounds, and live up to 20 years.
