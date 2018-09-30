GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County dispatch said a crew was on scene at Saluda Lake in response to a possible drowning.
Dispatch said deputies responded to Club Drive this afternoon.
The Department of Natural Resources also responded. They said a kayak had overturned.
DNR said it was mistaken identity of a floating object.
All people involved are uninjured and accounted for.
