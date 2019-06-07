(FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources posted a warning on Facebook Friday for beachgoers in the Palmetto State.
DNR said a small number of Portuguese man-of-wars have recently been reported the state’s beaches.
DNR said people should steer clear of these highly venomous species both in the water and on shore. The creatures have a bright blue “float” that should be easy to spot.
Man-of-wars typically reside in the open ocean but are sometimes pushed ashore by strong winds.
MORE NEWS - Couple says they became violently ill at same Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.