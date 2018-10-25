UNION CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Department of Natural Resources says a 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after he fell out of a deer stand Thursday.
DNR said the young man, from Union County, was in a 19 foot tree stand when he fell, severely injuring his back.
The department said the boy was flown from Union to a hospital in Spartanburg.
Apparently, the department said the boy suffered some fractures in his lower back. He is expected to recover, though the injuries are serious.
More details are to come. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
