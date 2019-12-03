COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is alerting deer hunters that sometimes does grow antlers.
DNR posted a photo of an antlered doe on their Facebook page Tuesday.
The agency said the oddity is typically caused by elevated testosterone levels which can sometimes cause antler growth.
Despite their antlers, these female deer do breed and raise offspring.
DNR said one of the reasons why tags are referred to as “antlered” and “antlerless” instead of “buck” and “doe” to avoid issues with misidentification.
The agency further stated “If the latter was used, the occasional antlered doe that is harvested could be illegal if the hunter did not have a “doe tag” and identified the deer as a buck based on it having antlers”
However, the agency continued, the “second and much more common situation is the harvest of a male fawn, or button buck, which is a buck without antlers. This could result in an illegal harvest if the hunter took the deer for a doe because it did not have antlers and the hunter did not have a “buck” or male deer tag.”
