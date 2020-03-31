SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Communications would like to ask citizens not to call 911 to question Governor McMaster's latest executive order.
Officials took to social media to comment on the matter. The post reads:
"Please do not call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency numbers to ask about whether you have to go to work in light of Gov. McMaster's Executive Order to close non-essential businesses. We have no authority to interpret the order, make decisions about the order or to give advice about it.
Information from the Governor states to look for answers on the Web site of the SC Department of Commerce, email covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.
Please stay safe and healthy and call us if you need us!"
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.