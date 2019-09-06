Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Division said that an employee was arrested for attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.
According to arrest warrants, dated September 4, Lloyd Ray Franklin, 76, from Spartanburg, was arrested after officials say he was taking prisoners to locations along I-85 to retrieve contraband while they were on litter duty.
Franklin was assigned to transport inmates with the Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the warrant, Franklin would make stops along I-85 at prisoner's request so they could retrieve the contraband left by unknown individuals.
After his arrest, officials with the SCDOC said that Franklin was fired. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
He's been charged with contraband possession by prisoner or attempt to furnish prisoner with.
