DOC working to give all inmates access to the vaccine
PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Now that vaccines have opened up to anyone over 16 in South Carolina, we asked the state Department of Corrections what they're doing to ensure all incarcerated people have that same access.
Their director, Bryan Stirling, says those 65 and up serving time have already been given the option to receive the vaccine.
This week, they're rolling out the Moderna vaccine at the women's institutions.
Fred Whitmire's niece is one of the women choosing to get the vaccine while in serving her sentence at Leath Correctional in Greenwood.
"I think every human being should have access to have a vaccine," Whitmire said.
Whitmire survived the virus himself. He encouraged her to do so as he worried with everyone being in close quarters.
Stirling says there are currently about 17 cases across their system, which is about 80 to 90 percent lower than they were at this time last year.
"She called me Monday when she said she was offered her vaccination. And she asked me should she take it or not. I said, 'absolutely,'" Whitmire said.
Stirling says their original plans to roll out the vaccine to all prisons this week was put on hold due to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause. They were set to give the vaccine to institutions like Perry Correctional, in Pelzer, on Apr. 21.
"We were going to hit all 21 prisons. That being said, we'll have to wait and see what they say with Johnson and Johnson. Obviously the one shot is easier to do for us rather than going back and doing another shot," Stirling said.
Stirling says they're working with DHEC, hospitals, and other medical officials to ensure all inmates have access to the vaccine.
"I think we're doing everything we can to keep those incarcerated safe. We're trying to keep staff safe, keep their family safe, which keeps the community safe," Sterling said.
Stirling says hopefully with the vaccines being administered they can eventually allow in-person visits again, so people like Whitmire can see their loved one's faces up close and personal.
"And we're hoping that once everybody gets vaccinated, they can start the in-person visits again," Whitmire said.
Stirling says out of the 500 doses the DOC gave out, 315 have been administered.
He says the vaccines are not mandatory.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told news outlets the Janssen vaccine pause could be lifted as early as Friday with a warning label.
