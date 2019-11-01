Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Court documents show a student who was charged in a recent vandalism at Furman University was also charged by university police for having multiple firearms in a vehicle on campus.
According to police arrest warrants, Dan Marwick Dodd, III, was arrested on October 25 after and charged with illegal graffiti/vandalism after hate symbols and other vulgarities were found on the campus on October 14.
Furman police said swastikas and sexually explicit scrawling and drawings were found in the student housing area over the fall break period.
Arrest warrants from a September 22 incident reveal Dodd was previously charged with carrying or displaying firearms in a public building or adjacent area after campus police officers said they observed two firearms in the back of his 2000 Chevy 1500.
According to police, Dodd brought the weapons onto campus without the university's knowledge.
A spokesperson for the school confirmed that Dodd was a student and the school and played on the football team.
Dodd appeared before a judge and was released on a $2,500 bond in that case.
