GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Doctors from Greenville’s hospital systems are asking more people to wear face coverings while in public as businesses reopen and more people return to work.
During the city’s weekly coronavirus news conference, Dr. Eric Ossman with Prisma Health said he has been out in the community and observed a need for more people to use face coverings in the Greenville area.
Ossman said the primary purpose is to protect others from your respiratory droplets, that can be expelled just by breathing or talking, by wearing masks and face coverings.
“It’s really important from a community standpoint to do that,” the doctor said.
Dr. Marcus Blackstone with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System also asked employers to have their employees wear masks are more people begin returning to work.
“I would implore you as an employer to have your employees wear masks,” Blackstone said.
Greenville's mayor and other officials touted a the new Greater Greenville Pledge promotion and said people should look for Pledge signage at the businesses they visit.
Mayor Knox White said those businesses have pledged to take steps to protect both their employees and customers and will be held accountable to that pledge.
