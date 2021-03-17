(FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said their doctors have successfully performed a type of life-changing surgery for the first time in South Carolina.
The surgery involved implanting a NeuRx Diaphragm Pacer, a device that can help rebuild the strength of the diaphragm.
The doctors from Prisma Health performed the surgery on Tevin Johnson, a Sumter native who received cervical spine injuries in an automobile accident in November 2020. The surgery allowed doctors to remove Johnson from a ventilator for the first time since the accident.
Johnson said, in a news release, “I cannot express how grateful I am to the team for giving me back some of the freedom and comfort that I would not have had. Dr. Watson and Dr. Hessey have enabled me to experience small joys in an otherwise challenging future.”
Trauma medical director, Dr. Alejandro Luis, praised the doctors that took part in the surgery. “Drs. Christopher Watson and Jacob Hessey performed an incredible feat that can give hope to other individuals who may be facing lifelong injuries," said Dr. Luis.
