Spartanburg County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Giving back and ensuring everyone had access to healthcare was Dr. George Newby's mission.
Dr. Newby dedicated his life to helping others, especially those who have often been left behind. Now, his legacy lives on through a public healthcare award.
The Mary Black Foundation established the Dr. George Newby Jr. Health Equity Leadership Award in memory of the doctor who passed away from COVID in 2020.
Nora Curiel received the inaugural award and her colleagues said she embodies everything this award stands for, especially her dedication to the community.
"I nominated Nora for this award because of her passion for people and her ability to share that passion and compassion with others," Kelley Ezell, Executive Director of Upstate Family Resource Center said, "She is that advocate for families and she grows those advocates in our community to benefit families."
Curiel is the program coordinator at PASOs Spartanburg, a non-profit serving South Carolina's Latino communities.
She leads a team of community health workers who connect families with access to healthcare, housing assistance, food, and baby supplies, among other services. Curiel said Dr. Newby's work in public healthcare lives on through this award.
"Most of the families we serve don't have health insurance and it's also people with low income, so we try to fill these gaps and give access to them through health services," Curiel said.
The award also comes with a $25,000 grant. Curiel is giving a portion of those funds to PASOs and to their community partner, Upstate Family Resource Center to help build a new community center.
Find out more about PASOs: http://www.scpasos.org/
