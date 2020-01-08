Doctors see an increase in virus that infects children's respiratory systems

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Sneezing, runny noses, and coughing - it's the season.
"We're constantly wiping down the stroller, a grocery cart," Katy Pever said.
However, if and when she gets a cold, she can handle it. But, it's her 16-month old
daughter Abigail and Abigail's 2-year-old cousin, Adeline who she worries about.
"I feel like with my daughter's personality, it's really tough sometimes to tell," she said.
Doctors say more than a cold is swinging its way through the Upstate. They say there are several cases of RSV, a virus that spreads and infects the lungs and the respiratory system.
"We actually do try and get outside and have that fresh-air," Pever said.
Dr. Robin Lacroxi is the medical director of the Children's Hospital with Prisma Health in Greenville
"RSV is Respiratory Syncytial Virus," Lacroxi said."Probably by the age of 2 to 3 most children have had their first episode of RSV infection."
Doctors say there are several cases of RSV, a virus that infect the lungs and the respiratory system.
"Lots and lots of clear drainage, fever, cough," she said.
There's not an antibiotic for babies, but there is one form of protection- wash your hands.
"I think this is the first winter we've had a little bit of a cold," Pever said.
And that's why she's paying close attention.
"Just navigating that as a first time mom," Pever said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.