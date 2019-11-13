ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – 17-year-old Jesse Osborne was back in court Wednesday as the hearing to determine if he will spend the rest of his life in prison entered its second day.
Psychologists were the first to take the stand to help paint a picture of Osborne's mental status.
DEFENSE'S WITNESS BELIEVES OSBORNE CAN BE REHABILITATED
Forensic psychiatrist Ernest Martin testified that he treated Osborne at Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center. Treated Osborne with medication for depression, insomnia, and hallucinations.
Martin said he noticed psychological improvements during this treatment of Osborne.
Martin also spoke about how youths’ minds develop and how executive functions are still forming during adolescence.
Martin said he believed that, if treatment were given to Osborne, he could be rehabilitated.
On cross, Martin admitted, however, that Osborne was “probably” the only school shooter he had ever treated.
STATE'S WITNESS BELIEVES OSBORNE IS 'DANGEROUS'
Next, the state called clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Mark Wagner who has preciously testified that he does not feel treatment for Osborne would be successful.
Wagner said he believed Osborne suffered from adolescent-onset conduct disorder and malingering.
After several jail phone recordings were played in court between Osborne and family members, Wagner
testified that he was “impressed by the recurring theme of pathologic lying.”
Wagner added, “There is a recurring theme of diverting responsibility" in the audio recordings.
When asked if Wagner felt Osborne could be rehabilitated, he testified that the trends show no significant change and he doesn't know of any known treatments for Osborne.
“I think he’s dangerous," Wagner said.
The neurpsychologist said Osborne "presents with this very, charming, innocent façade" but looking at all of the teen's social media posts and other evidence shows a "glimpse at the inner works of his psyche."
Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Frank Eppes asks if Osborne was treated for 30 years, if Wagner believed Osborne could be rehabilitated.
Wagner said there were so many variables that it would be impossible to predict that.
FORENSIC PSYCHIATRIST BELIEVES AN EVENTUAL ANTISOCIAL PERSONALITY DISORDER DIAGNOSIS LIKELY
Dr. James C Ballenger, a forensic psychologist who has interviewed Osborne since 2017 and also interviewed convicted hate criminal Dylann Roof said during his testimony, he believes Osborne will eventually be diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder.
Currently, Ballenger said doctors believe Osborne suffers from conduct disorder.
The doctor outlined examples of the criteria for conduct disorder relevant to Osborne's
Ballenger spoke about an Oconee County deputy who interviewed Osborne after a February 2016 incident where he took weapons to his middle school.
During that interview in Oconee County, Osborne reportedly said he was going to “do Columbine, but better.” The deputy who interviewed him also warned Osborne’s parents that he may be plotting to kill them, Ballenger testified.
Osborne doesn’t feel things like remorse or guilt, which Ballenger said is also criteria for conduct disorder.
Ballenger said he felt Osborne is “just months away from being diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder,” but said testing for that disorder cannot begin until Osborne turns 18 later this year.
Ballenger also testified that he is "pessimistic" toward the idea of a successful treatment for Osborne.
STEP-BROTHER SAYS OSBORNE'S RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS DAD WAS NOT A POSITIVE ONE
The defense called Ryan Brock, Osborne's half-brother, to testify next. Brock called in via phone, as he lives in Austin, Texas.
Brock and Osborne share the same mother, and are seven years apart in age. Primarily, Brock was questioned about his and Jesse's relationship with Jesse's father - Jeff Osborne.
Brock said his brother and step-father were at each other's throats constantly, alleging Jeff physically abused his son on several occasions. When Brock moved to Austin for school, he said Jesse asked to come live with him - to get out of his living situation.
When the prosecution took over the questions, they asked Brock if he was aware of his brother's issues at school - to which, he said he was aware of Jesse getting kicked out of school for bringing a hatchet.
The prosecution brought up the Texas tower shooting of 1966, a tower that is located on University of Texas' campus in Austin. The prosecutor mentioned that Jesse's visit to his brother's college was near the 50th anniversary of the attack - further insinuating Osborne's fascination with mass shootings.
EARLIER TESTIMONY
The sentencing hearing began Tuesday, with much of the testimony focusing on reconstructing the teen’s planning of the September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary.
Experts detailed Osborne’s photos, videos, and social media accounts to show how fixated he was on the shooting and how much thought he put into planning it for up to six days before he executed the attack.
New evidence was also introduced, including new social media tracking information which revealed Osborne was live on Skype during the shooting. Messages from a person watching said Jesse and other kids could be heard screaming on the live feed.
New cell-phone file extraction methods also revealed new video files that Osborne had attempted to delete from his phone, including sequences of the boy firing guns and one clip of him saying he needed to fix his hair before the shooting.
Osborne faces between 30 years to life without parole behind bars.
NEXT STEPS FOR TRIAL
Court adjourned just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13. Further testimony is expected to be heard on Thursday.
