COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Henry McMaster is bringing together legislative leaders at the state house today to talk about re-opening schools.
It's unclear what details will be discussed, but this comes after McMaster said the goal is to return to in-person classes next month.
Meanwhile, doctors and educators are calling for more collaboration as officials create re-entry plans. They also say those plans need to be flexible.
"Local school leaders, public health experts, educators and parents must be at the center of decisions about how and when to reopen schools," said a statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics. "A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate for return to school decisions."
Many Upstate districts are opting for hybrid plans of in school and online classes.
Dr. Parker Rogers at Parkside Pediatrics said it's OK for in-person classes to be the ideal goal. Students don't get the same experience in a virtual classroom.
“When you’re in middle school and in your teenage years, your social and peer groups become more important," he said. "Kindergarten, first grade, they need a lot more hands on learning and that one on one teaching may be missed in the presence of eLearning.”
However, Dr. Rogers said safety needs to be the top priority.
Steve Nuzum, a South Carolina teacher and the legislative director at SC for ED, said more stakeholders need to be included in back-to-school discussions.
Nuzum said no one wants to be back in schools more than teachers, but right now he doesn't think it's safe for students and staff.
"We need to get away from all these simplistic solutions and narratives and we really need to bring the people that understand the situation," he said.
The AccelerateED task force, which is Education Secretary Molly Spearman's team helping schools through the pandemic, has 13 members. Two members are current teachers and none of them are doctors.
Today's press conference with McMaster starts at 11 a.m. FOX Carolina will carry it live on air and online.
