GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's that time of year: NCAA teams are going dancing and some basketball fans are taking a different approach to make sure they catch the games.
Prisma Health - Upstate says their Regional Urology office will be showing the matchups on Thursday in the lobby... while they offer vasectomy services.
The entire event will be basketball-themed and include game day snacks, brackets and team gear.
According to Prisma Health, national trends show that vasectomy requests increase by up to 20 percent during March, mainly due to men wanting to take advantage of the timing to recover at home.
Making the snip only takes about 15 minutes but patients are advised to stay off their feet for 48 to 72 hours.
Doctors at Regional Urology expect to perform at least 10 vasectomies during Thursday's event. They said patient reactions to the tournament theme have ranged from bemusement to excitement.
“Many men delay this procedure far longer than they realistically should," said urologist Dr. Blake Wynia. "So anything that can make things a little more light-hearted and relaxed is usually much appreciated."
