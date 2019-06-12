MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple police officers have resigned from the Mauldin Police Department, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
The “routine separation” documents show four officers and a 911 dispatcher resigned between June 4-7.
The reports, which were filed Wednesday, all list “resigned” as the reason for separation and state that the reasons for separation for the officers do not involve misconduct.
Mauldin's City Administrator Brandon Madden could not say much about the "personnel issue."
Madden did say that "Operationally, (Mauldin) is in good standing. The community is well cared for and (Mauldin) has a Class 1 Fire Department."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.