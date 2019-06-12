UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters said a woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a house fire on Estes Road Wednesday. However, a dog died in the blaze
The fire broke out just after 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters said the woman was the only person in the home and made it out with no visible injuries from the fire. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Multiple departments responded to battle the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined but firefighters said the home in a total loss.
The Red Cross was notified to help the family.
MORE NEWS - Dispatch: Body recovery operation underway after man reportedly falls from Reems Creek Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.