GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Animal rescue volunteers in the Upstate have taken in a 5-month-old female retriever mix named Elda after a call to action from Greenville County Animal Care on Friday.
GCAC reports Elda, who weighs in at 28 pounds, was positive for demodex and had wounds that were infested with maggots. GCAC cleaned her up before Whiskey's Animal Rescue took her in.
We checked in with the rescue, who tell us Elda is doing well considering what she's been through. She is eating, drinking water, and walking, but has been prescribed heavy pain medicine and antibiotics. One of the rescue's vet techs is caring for Elda this weekend.
Elda will be available for adoption after she has recovered. You will be able to find her online, along with other animals Whiskey Animal Rescue has helped.
