ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Oona, a Great Pyrenees mix that was suffering from chronic seizures when she was found abandoned on a stormy July evening now has a new forever home, where she is living seizure-free.
Brother Wolf said Oona’s new home and medical care was made possible thanks to collaboration with Asheville Humane Society and the kind person who found the dog.
Brother Wolf said the woman who found Oona brought the dog back to her house to stay safe and dry until she could take the dog to the humane society. That night, Oona suffered from six seizures.
The humane society recognized the dog was suffering from epilepsy and began a medicinal regimen to treat the neurological condition.
A Brother Wolf foster parent named Cathy stepped forward to give Oona a home while she recovered and has since decided to make Oona a permanent addition to her pack.
“Oona’s experience shows how important it is for rescue organizations to work together to save lives,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf, in a news release. “Asheville Humane Society, Brother Wolf, her new family, and the kind individual who found Oona all played important roles in turning Oona’s life around.”
