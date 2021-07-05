SPARTANBURG- One family says they are searching for a lost dog after it ran away during the series of crashes that backed up traffic on I-85 N near mile marker 76 on Sunday.
A family member tells us that their cousin and his wife were traveling to Pennsylvania when they were involved in a crash on I-85 near Spartanburg. When their cousin was cut loose from the car, one of their dogs escaped and ran away.
We were on the scene yesterday when this series of crashes held up traffic on I-85 North near mile marker 76.
According to the family member, their cousin suffered eight broken rips and a broken collarbone during the crash. His wife was released from the hospital and is searching for the dog near I-85. The dog is microchipped, according to the family.
The family asks that anyone with information concerning their dog call 478-714-1957. They say that the dog is weary of stranger but not aggressive in any way.
More news: Deputies, bomb team called to investigate suspicious package near Ketron Ct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.