GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) One dog in the Upstate is recovering after he was found with a carabiner clip piercing his skin.
According to the Greenville Animal Care, the dog was brought in March 14 after he was found chained to a fence along I-26.
It’s unclear who left the dog there and how long he was there. They say it looks like the clip has been pierced on the dog for weeks.
“The person that did that had run a carabine clip through his neck,” said Paula Church, Community Relations Coordinator with Greenville Animal Care. “So, it kind of fell under the category of just when you think you’ve seen it all.”
The dog, who Church says is a Pitbull mix, was named Boulevard when he was turned in to GAC.
His story doesn’t end there, the dog also tested positive for heartworms.
This resilient dog spent three weeks with GAC before he was taken in by Noble Dog Hotel where he’s now undergoing more treatment for the heartworms.
When NDH took him in, they decided to rename him Hippo.
“He’s doing well,” said Alissa McNeil, hotel manager at Noble. “We’ve only had him since Friday. So, we haven’t had him that long, and today he just started his treatment for heartworm.”
Heartworms can be deadly for pets, if left untreated. Hippo will have to go through treatment for at least a couple of months.
This is all possible through the Canine Healing Project which rescues at risk dogs and train them to become therapy dogs.
“So, he will eventually get his therapy dog certification once he's feeling better of course. Whoever adopts him has the option to continue that therapy work these dogs that come into us get their therapy dog certification. They're not companion animals, they're not service dogs. They're therapy dogs to go into, say, assisted living homes," McNeil said.
Despite everything Hippo has gone through, McNeil says he is still a good dog.
"You look at a dog like this and think he should hate people, he should be terrified and he's not. He's very sweet and loving, and calm."
