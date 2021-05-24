ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police say that an officer was bitten by a dog while responding to a call at a house along G Street.
Police say that officers shot and killed the dog after it continued to latch on to the officer, even after an initial shot was fired.
The officer that was bitten is currently being treated for puncture wounds.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
